Chances for showers and "weak" thunderstorms as well as temperatures slightly below the seasonal normal continue Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday could see a high near 66 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the late afternoon, around 4 p.m. The weather service recommends that "leaf peepers" head out early to see the emerging fall colors, as rain could begin by "late morning" in the central mountains.
On Wednesday, rains could begin before 9 a.m., and chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to strengthen closer to noon. Temps could reach near 62.
The average Oct. 4 high temperature in Colorado Springs is 70 degrees, according to the weather service.
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South southeast wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.