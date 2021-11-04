A stretch of sunny, 60-degree fall weather continues Thursday in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 64 degrees Thursday with sunny skies and mild breezes, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to 37 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures creep up Friday with highs in the 70s during the weekend, the agency said.
No sign of rain or snow appear in upcoming forecasts.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.