Pikes Peak was under a special avalanche advisory on Tuesday as part of an advisory for Colorado’s Front Range, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Forecasters issued the special avalanche advisories in Colorado’s Front Range, Flat Tops and Steamboat Springs regions amid National Weather Service predictions of winter weather for much of central and southwest Colorado on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs, the agency predicted, will be sunny and see a high around 44 on Tuesday. The city’s unlikely to see a chance of precipitation until Friday, when there’s a 20% chance of snow after noon New Year's Eve. Chances of snow ramp up to 50% overnight.

Southwest and west Colorado are expected to see heavy snowfall through Friday, meteorologist Kathleen Torgerson said, with winter storm warnings in effect for the Sawatch and San Juan mountains, as well as the Grand and Battlement mesas, until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wolf Creek Pass, she said, was expected to receive the heaviest snowfall.

Avalanche dangers, Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecaster Mike Cooperstein said, were especially centered around Aspen, Gunnison, Sawatch Range, Vail and Summit counties and the Grand Mesa and San Juan zones, with avalanche warnings in effect in those areas.

Here's a look at the rest of the week in Colorado Springs:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and a high temperature near 48 degrees. Breezy weather with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, and gusts reaching 35.

Friday, New Year's Eve: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m., which will increase to 50% overnight. Mostly sunny weather with a high near 48 degrees, and 10 to 15 mph winds.

Saturday, New Year's Day: A 30% chance of snow before 11 a.m., and partly sunny weather with a high near 22 degrees. More winds around 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 43 degrees and 10 mph winds.