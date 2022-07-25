Colorado Springs eases into a cooler, but humid, week as chances of showers and thunderstorms remain strong over the next few days.
Monday is expected to near a high of 86 with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Thunderstorms may be less numerous than yesterday but heavy rainfall amounts could still cause flash flooding.
More rain is "likely" on Tuesday after 4 p.m., with a high near 85. Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to see showers and thunderstorms beginning in the early afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Possible rain on Friday could bring the high down near 77.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 80. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 77. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.