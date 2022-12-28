It’ll be another warm day in the Springs, accompanied by overcast conditions and a possibility of rain in the afternoon. The high is forecast to be 51, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A 60% chance of rain after 3 p.m. is forecast, turning to snow after 10 p.m., with 1-2 inches of accumulation predicted. The low should bottom out around 23 degrees tonight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 36 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high around 44.
Saturday: (New Years Eve): Sunny conditions, with a high around 48.
Sunday: (New Years Day): 60% chance of rain, likely in the afternoon; a high of 47 with partly sunny conditions.