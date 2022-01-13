Another day of warm temps and sunny skies is expected in the Pikes Peak region, though the weekend could kick off with some snow, forecasters say.
Colorado Springs is projected to see a high near 61 degrees Thursday with mostly sunny skies and relatively light winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says. It's similar to the weather the city has experienced all week, with temperatures in the mid- to low-50s.
However, expect some changes Friday with a high near 45 degrees and a 40% chance of snow by late morning that day. The weather service has not indicated how much snow the city might get, though it could be a different story in the mountains.
"Snow chances will be best in parts of the Pikes Peak Region and along the Palmer Divide, as well as in the hills to the southwest of Pueblo," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report.
More sunny weather is projected for the rest of the weekend, with highs of 41 degrees Saturday and 52 degrees Sunday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Friday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15-20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
