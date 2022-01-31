Another calm, sunny day is expected Monday in Colorado Springs, forecasters say.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the city could see a high near 58 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The weather begins to shift Tuesday, however, as the forecast calls for a high of just 32 degrees with up to an 80% chance of snow in the evening.
Chance of precipitation increases to 90% by Wednesday morning with possible snow accumulation between 1-3 inches, the weather service predicts. The forecast calls for a high near 19 degrees.
The weather service says snow is forecast to develop over the mountains Tuesday morning and spread east across the plains by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highest snow amounts are expected over the mountains, east into the I-25 corridor.
Winter Storm Watches in effect. #COWX pic.twitter.com/KL4EpsEwoI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 31, 2022
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South southeast wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 19. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.