Colorado Springs' forecast for Wednesday calls for even higher temperatures than a day earlier, as dry conditions, warm weather and sunny skies this week continue.

Simply put by the National Weather Service in Pueblo in a tweet: "A nice day across the region today."

The city could see a high near 58 degrees — about two degrees higher than Tuesday — with sunny skies and light winds, the weather service said. Much of the same is expected Thursday, with a high near 61 degrees and more sunny skies.

The forecast could take a slight turn Friday, when the weather service predicts a 30% percent of snow starting around noon. A high of 46 degrees is expected.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

