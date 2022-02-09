Perhaps there's one word to describe the week so far in the Colorado Springs area: mild.
In other words, expect another day of warm temps and sunny skies as the National Weather Service in Pueblo says the city could see a high near 51 degrees with light winds.
Though the weather service says there's a "weak disturbance" moving over the area, much of the possible snow will likely stay outside of Colorado Springs. This includes the Northern Sawatch Range, Rampart Range and the Palmer Divide.
The mild weather is forecast to stick around the Colorado Springs area Thursday, when it is projected to see a high near 53 degrees with sunny skies. However, another chance of possible snow — albeit low at 30% — could return Friday, when temps could reach in the mid-40s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind around 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.