Weather on Sunday in Colorado Springs will be sunny and hot. The high will be near 94, and there is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wind will be north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall will amount to less than a tenth of an inch, but could be higher in areas hit by thunderstorms.
Monday will see a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with some developing between noon and 3:00 p.m. The possibility of storms continues into the night mainly before midnight.
It will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be near 79, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with a high near 88. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 82. West-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 92. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.