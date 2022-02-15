Enjoy it while you can, Colorado Springs.
Another day of "mostly sunny and mild weather" is in store for the city on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect a high near 61 degrees with mostly light winds.
"Today looks great, despite more cloud cover," Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist of Gazette news partner KKTV, said in a report. "Plan of a high of 60 in Colorado Springs with mid-60s for Pueblo."
However, the weather is forecast to take a turn Wednesday. The day starts with mostly sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees before snow could start falling by noon with an up to 90% chance of precipitation in the evening. The weather service projects up to 2 inches of snow.
Thursday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 34 degrees, followed by temps in the high 40s and lows 50s on Friday and Saturday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.