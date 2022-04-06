Another windy day is in store for the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday, forecasters say.
A red flag warning is in effect for northern and southern El Paso County — including Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, Monument and Black Forest — from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for sunshine with a high near 49 degrees, the weather service says. But wind gusts are expected to be up to 40 mph, which could make for high fire danger.
"Fire weather conditions and strong winds expected today and tomorrow!" the weather service tweeted. "Blowing dust is expected over the eastern plains."
Similar conditions are expected Thursday in Colorado Springs, with high temps in the mid-50s and wind gust up to 40 mph, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15-20 mph increasing to 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.