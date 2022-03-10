Click or tap here for a list of closures and delays
Click or tap here for the latest Colorado road conditions.
Don't relax just yet; more snow is expected to fall across the Pikes Peak region through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
In Colorado Spring, the forecast calls for a high of just 19 degrees on Thursday, the weather service says. Expect chilly temperatures in the morning, with wind chill values between minus-5 and 5 degrees, before snow could start falling again in the afternoon.
"After a cold and slick morning for some of us, we’ll see snow showers redevelop during the afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson said in a report. "Heaviest snow will likely end up to the south/southwest of Pueblo, where several inches will be possible. Farther north, light snow accumulations will be possible, but shouldn’t have a huge impact."
The snowfall should start winding down Thursday evening, forecasters say.
Expect warmer weather and sunshine this weekend. It starts with a high of 32 degrees on Friday, followed by temps in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values between minus-5 and 5 degrees. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday night: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values between minus-10 and zero degrees. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between minus-10 and zero degrees. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10-15 mph.