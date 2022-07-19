A chance of severe afternoon storms Tuesday is not expected to bring much relief from blistering temperatures around Colorado Springs, which is set to see another day in the 90s.

Tuesday's high is expected to near 92, which is 5 degrees hotter than the normal high for July 19, according to National Weather Service records. Storms are forecast to accumulate over the mountains and spread east in the early afternoon.

The average high temperature for the month thus far has been 90.4 degrees — more than six degrees higher than normal, according to KKTV meteorologist Steve Roldan.

Despite light afternoon rains so far this month, Colorado Springs has received about an inch less than usual, the service said. Roldan said a high-pressure system over western Colorado is blocking off weather events that would offer some relief from the heat, like a cool front or significant rainfall.

A mostly sunny Wednesday may see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 91.

A 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and temperature highs in the mid- to high-90s are forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Saturday could also see some rain with a high near 96.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.