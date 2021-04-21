Chilly temperatures and chances of snow are in store for Colorado Springs Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday starts off overcast and will likely be cloudy with a 20% chance of snow throughout the day, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach no higher than 39 degrees, well below the average high of 61 degrees for April 21, along with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Before midnight chances of snow increase to 50% with no more than a half inch of accumulation possible, the agency said.
Overnight, cloudy skies gradually become partly cloudy and temperatures are expected to drop to 26 degrees, which is below the average low of 35 degrees, along with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday and Friday bring chances of rain showers, with the weekend forecast looking sunny with temperatures in the high 60s and 70s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.