Lingering smoke is likely to continue plaguing Colorado Springs Thursday, the Weather Service in Pueblo said.
An air quality alert extended until 10 p.m. warned of unhealthy air quality in the region due to out-of-state wildfires, the agency said.
But smoky skies are expected to be met with a 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 86 degrees. The overnight low is expected to be 59 degrees.
Intermittent storms are expected to continue throughout the weekend and into next week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92d degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.