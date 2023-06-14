Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of afternoon showers Wednesday and mild temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 68 degrees. Winds from the south are forecast to roll through the area in the afternoon, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for the area due to the chances of hail, gusting wind, and close-ground lightning.

“There is an elevated flash flood risk if a stronger storm impacts a burn scar, or encounters an area that has seen recent rainfall,” the NWS said.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening before 7 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 51 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of afternoon showers, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 70 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.