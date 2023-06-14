Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of afternoon showers Wednesday and mild temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 68 degrees. Winds from the south are forecast to roll through the area in the afternoon, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.
Severe thunderstorms chances increase again across the far southeast plains on Thursday and across all of the southeast plains on Friday. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible with the greatest risk on Friday. Stay weather aware. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1gb0quHh9W— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 14, 2023
A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for the area due to the chances of hail, gusting wind, and close-ground lightning.
“There is an elevated flash flood risk if a stronger storm impacts a burn scar, or encounters an area that has seen recent rainfall,” the NWS said.
Looking ahead to Wednesday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening before 7 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 51 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 70% chance of afternoon showers, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.
