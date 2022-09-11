Cooler fall weather is expected to subside Monday, when "above-average" temperatures for September return through the end of the week.
Monday could see mostly sunny skies with a high near 83. Areas of smoke will be present over northern areas of the higher terrain and along the Interstate 25 corridor, due to active wildfires occurring in some of the western states.
Tuesday's forecast looks much the same, with a sunny high near 83. Chances for rainfall increase mid-week, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Areas of smoke between 4-5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.