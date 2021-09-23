Sunshine continues Thursday in Colorado Springs with a stretch of above average temperatures expected this weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 80 degrees Thursday, 5 degrees above the average 75 degrees for Sept. 23, according to the agency.
Overnight lows drop to 49 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures drop to the high 70s Friday with a weekend of mid-80 degree heat and sunny skies.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.