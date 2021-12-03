Temperatures are likely to reach above-average highs Friday a day after Colorado Springs broke a record high temperature, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Friday's high could reach 61 degrees, 15 degrees above the average high for Dec. 3, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be sunny with more sun to come during the weekend.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 29 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Friday, Colorado Springs entered its 206th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after flakes failed to fall Thursday. But chances of snow appear in the forecast early next week at a 20% chance Monday night, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 15 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m.