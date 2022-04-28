Above-average temperatures, winds and low humidity mean another day of high fire danger in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday's high will likely reach 79 degrees with winds between 5 and 15 mph and mostly sunny skies, the agency said
A red flag warning that indicates of high fire danger will start Thursday at 10 a.m. and last until 9 p.m., the agency said.
More sunshine, wind and above-average temperatures are forecast into the weekend and throughout next week.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Windy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds around 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 20 mph.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Wind between 10 to 15 mph.