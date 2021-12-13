Temperatures in Colorado Springs are likely to climb back into the 60s Monday, prolonging December's abnormally warm weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast Monday along with a high of 60 degrees, 16 degrees above the average high for Dec. 13, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 35 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the agency said.

Tuesday could bring more 60 degrees temperatures followed by a 20% chance of snow Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Sunday marked the 215 straight days without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.

Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Windy, with winds between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 10 mph.