Another day of above-average temperatures is expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures are likely to hit 59 degrees with cloud cover decreasing throughout the day, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could hit a low of 29 degrees with mostly clear skies.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the 60s Wednesday, followed by a 20% chance of snow Thursday night and Friday, the weather service said.
Monday marked the 223th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Breezy, with winds around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.