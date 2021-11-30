Temperatures are likely to reach above-average highs Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday's high could reach 59 degrees, 12 degrees above the average high for Nov. 30, the agency said.
Skies are anticipated to be sunny with sunshine expected to stick around all week.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 32 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely hover above average highs this week with Thursday forecast to break the record high temperature of 68 for Dec. 2 by three degrees, the weather service said.
No signs of precipitation appear in the forecast this week.
Tuesday, Colorado Springs entered its 203th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.
Colorado Springs is also approaching the record for latest measurable snowfall and will pass that record if flakes don't fall and stick by Dec. 2.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds around 10 mph.