Heat and sunshine are expected to continue in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 91 degrees, well above the average of 82 degrees for Aug. 25.
The overnight low is forecast to be 60 degrees, the agency said.
The rest of the week is predicted to stay in the 80s and 90s with slight chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds around 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.