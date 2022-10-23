A busy weather day begins in the Pikes Peak region Sunday with several alerts as colder air enters Colorado.
Colorado Springs residents can expect a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.
A High Wind warning is in effect until 12 p.m., today, with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.
A Red Flag warning is effect from 11 a.m., to 8 p.m., today.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m., Monday, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible overnight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
