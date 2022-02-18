021922-news-weather1

Get ready for a weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures, Colorado Springs.

Expect temperatures in the high 40s on Friday with sunny skies, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says, followed by highs in the mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday. The last two days are expected to climb above seasonal temps, the weather service predicts.

And don't sweat the wind.

"A breeze will be around each day this weekend," said Christina Sanjuan, a meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV, "but shouldn't take away from an otherwise pleasant stretch of days."

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

