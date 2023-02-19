The forecast for Sunday looks like it is going to be a windy day around the Pikes Peak region, but seasonal and sunny too.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Sunday, with a high near 53 and breezy conditions with west winds between 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Strong winds will continue in and near the mountains today. Northwest winds will gusts up to 60 mph across the mountains with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph across the lower elevations. Some light wind driven snow will spread into the Continental Divide bringing additional accumulations of 1 to 4 inches across the higher areas. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will produce poor visibilities across the peaks and higher passes today.

Snow will decrease this evening across the high country, but winds will continue to increase overnight into Monday especially for the eastern slopes of the Sawatch Range and the southeast mountains. Damaging westerly winds gusting to around 75 mph will be possible across the higher elevations, with gusts up to 65 mph across the western valley edges and adjacent lower elevations west of I-25.

While the stronger gusts are expected to remain confined to above 8500 feet tonight, there could be some localized gusts up to 60 mph in and around the Air Force Academy area and in the wind prone areas of Huerfano county. This will result in strong cross winds along north south oriented roads tonight, including portions of the I-25 corridor.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 15 mph becoming south in the morning.