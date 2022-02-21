A partly-sunny Presidents Day on Monday could transition to overnight snow and single digits in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's forecast calls for a high near 54 degrees, the weather service predicts. There's a red-flag warning until 7 p.m., with wind gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity.
But winter-like conditions are expected by the evening.
"Arctic air will ripple southward with snow chances increasing into tonight," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson reports. "Temperatures in the 50s this afternoon will likely drop into the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning."
Jackson added that snow could fall "on and off" through Thursday, with possible heavy accumulation in the mountains as "uncertainty still exists for the I-25 corridor."
Temps in Colorado Springs are expected to fall between the teens and mid-20s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with possible snow accumulation between an inch and 2 inches during each of those days, the weather service says.
Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 40% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values between zero and 10. East southeast wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. East southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the morning.