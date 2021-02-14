If you peek out your window and mistake the Front Range for the frozen tundra of Alaska, no one would blame you. The projected high for Fairbanks, Alaska today is 4 degrees. The projected high for Colorado Springs today is 3 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy and cold, with wind chill values between -10 and -20. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around -12.
Temperatures will rise slightly on Monday, which is expected to reach a high of 26. The gradual warming trend will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days expected to be in the 30s.
The weather outlook significantly improves for the end of the week. Friday is projected to be sunny with a high in the upper 40s.
Here's the forecast for the next several days from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind around 10 mph.