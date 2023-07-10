The possibility of Colorado Springs reaching 90 degrees might have to wait one more day.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It'll be mostly sunny with a high near 89 and north winds will blow between 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains by late morning, and spread across the plains through the afternoon and early evening. One or two storms could become severe east of the Interstate 25 corridor, with gusty outflow winds up to 60 mph possible near high based thunderstorms.

As thunderstorms encounter greater moisture east of a dry line, they could produce hail of an inch or greater in diameter along with wind gusts up to 70 mph as they near the Kansas border. Thunderstorms will end from west to east through the early evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 20%chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind around 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.