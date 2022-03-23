Snow is not expected Wednesday but strong winds with gusting up to 70 mph are in the forecast.
That's enough for the National Weather Service in Pueblo to issue a high wind warning in El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service warned about winds blowing between 35-45 mph during this time, possibly knock down trees and power lines, causing "widespread power outage" and impacting travel for high-profile vehicles.
"Spotty critical fire danger" is expected across the Interstate 25 corridor in El Paso, Pueblo and Crowley counties, the weather service says.
Wednesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 49 degrees with sunny skies, though wind gusts could be up to 55 mph in the city, the weather service predicts.
Strong northerly winds gusting to 50 to 70 mph and low relative humidity values will lead to spotty critical fire danger this afternoon across portions of the I-25 corridor. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oJFkaJJSPu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 23, 2022
The weather is expected to be warmer with relatively calm winds for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15-25 mph increasing to 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.