A winter storm watch is forecast for Colorado Springs and winter storm warnings are in effect for northern Colorado Monday evening, the National Weather Service announced.
As much as 4 to 8 inches of snow could be possible for areas above 7,500 feet on the north side of Pikes Peak in Teller County, the agency said.
Thick, misty fog settled over Colorado Springs Monday morning with rain showers expected throughout the afternoon, the weather service said.
Patchy fog is expected to stay in the area with rain and thunderstorms forecast throughout the afternoon at an 80% chance and precipitation amounting between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, the agency said.
Temperatures Monday are expected to hit a high of 41 degrees, the weather service said.
Rain is expected before 11 p.m., then snow showers likely. Precipitation is expected at a 90% chance with less an an inch of snow expected, the agency said.
Skies will likely be foggy overnight with temperatures dropping to 31 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Chances of snow continue Tuesday morning followed by rain Wednesday. Temperatures are likely to warm up into the 70s later this week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy fog between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. High near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.