Experts say humans can do nothing to prevent the lava flowing from the world’s largest volcano from swallowing the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island. Mauna Loa is drawing thousands of people to the highway to see the eruptions up close while it remains passable. The volcano has awakened from a 38-year slumber and is spewing ash and debris into the sky and sending rivers of molten rock down its slopes. Scientist Ken Hon runs the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. He said Wednesday that the lava could reach the road in as little as two days, though it will likely take longer.