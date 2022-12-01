Colorado Springs is forecast to kick off the last month of the year with a mix of warmer temps and wind, and fire hazards, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday could see a high near 51, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 mph. Gusts are expected to pick up significantly Thursday night into Friday, which could see a high near 55 and wind speeds between 20-30 mph, potentially reaching 55 mph.
A high wind warning will be in place from 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday.
Multiple hazards at play today & tomorrow, including winds, fire, and winter. Travel will be extremely dangerous, especially on southern I-25. Check out the details and keep an eye on the latest forecast. #cowx pic.twitter.com/APGWOzmzLF— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 1, 2022
Travel could be "very dangerous" in areas that could see wind speeds upwards of 70-100 mph, including along Interstate 25 heading both directions and along the western border of El Paso County. Travel could be most dangerous along the southern I-25 corridor south of Pueblo, where "high-profile vehicles will be blown off the road," the NWS said in a tweet.
High-profile vehicles include high-surface vehicles like box trucks, semi-trucks, RVs and some pickup trucks and SUVs.
Looking ahead, there is a "better chance" of warmer than normal temperatures in December, which is also the driest month of the year in Colorado Springs, the NWS said. The average high and low temps for Dec. 1 of 47 and 21 degrees cool to 44 and 18 by the end of the year, and the average temperature for the month is nearly 32.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10-20 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday: Patchy blowing dust before 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 25-30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.