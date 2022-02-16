The National Weather Service in Pueblo is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Colorado Springs area Wednesday overnight into Thursday.

There is a 90% chance for snow in what has already been a busy month for snowfall in the area.

*Update* Snow will continue to overspread southern CO this evening, and continue through tomorrow morning. The highest snow totals will still be along the higher terrain areas, but lighter snow at lower elevations may still cause impacts, such as snow and ice covered roads. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yzqC4W4cct — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 17, 2022

Get a full forecast from the National Weather Service here

Here are the latest closures and delays for Thursday, Feb. 17:

Fort Carson: 2 hour delay

Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool. a.m. Kindie hours are 10:10-2:10

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed. Snow day, NO online learning

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

Harrison Dist. 2: 2 Hours Late

St. Mary's High School: Closed

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

District 49: 2 Hours Late

Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses are on a 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10 a.m., 6-12 at 9:45 a.m.

Check out the full list of closures here