Oliver Hackett, 9, gets some air as he hits a jump while sledding at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The National Weather Service in Pueblo is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Colorado Springs area Wednesday overnight into Thursday. 

There is a 90% chance for snow in what has already been a busy month for snowfall in the area. 

Here are the latest closures and delays for Thursday, Feb. 17: 

Fort Carson: 2 hour delay 

Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool. a.m. Kindie hours are 10:10-2:10 

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed. Snow day, NO online learning

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

Harrison Dist. 2: 2 Hours Late

St. Mary's High School: Closed

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool

District 49: 2 Hours Late 

Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses are on a 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10 a.m., 6-12 at 9:45 a.m.

