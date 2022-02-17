Click or tap here for a list of closures and delays

Click or tap here for the latest Colorado road conditions.

Update 8:10 a.m.

Colorado Springs is no longer on accident alert.

Update 7:45 a.m.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, Monument and Canon City received 4 inches of snow during the recent snowstorm.

Other snow totals include:

-- Florence, 7 inches

-- Palmer Lake, 6 inches

-- Westcliffe, 6 inches

-- Rye, 4.5 inches

Update 7 a.m.

The weather service recorded just 0.1 inches of snow in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, according to the latest data.

The last time Colorado Springs received measurable snow was Feb. 11, when the city got 2 inches of snow.

Update 6:25 a.m.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said: "After a very cold and cloudy start, plan on mostly sunny skies developing by the afternoon across much of southeast and south central Colorado. Light snow showers will linger over the southern mountains, near the New Mexico border, throughout the day."

Colorado Springs is expected to see a mostly cloudy day Thursday with with highs in the low 30s.

Update 6:20 a.m.

Latest closures and delays:

Military Bases

Fort Carson - 9 a.m first report for non-mission essential personnel

Pueblo Chemical Depot - Pueblo Chemical Depot is on a 2 hour delay for non-essential personnel.

School Districts

Canon City RE-1 - 2 Hours Late. E Learning for 6th through 12th More Info

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind - 2 Hours Late

Cripple Creek-Victor - Closed. Snow day, NO online learning

District 49 - 2 Hours Late More Info

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. - 1 Hour Late

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Fremont-Florence RE-2 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Fremont RE-2 School District will be on a two hour delay for Thursday, Feb 17th. No AM Preschool. More Info

Harrison Dist. 2 - 2 Hours Late

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 - 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - 2 Hours Late. Due to difficult transportation conditions.

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late

Pueblo Dist. 70 - Mountain Schools ONLY (Rye, Craver, Beulah) 2 hour delay. More Info

Trinidad School District - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. UPDATE

Widefield 3 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Private & Charter Schools

Banning Lewis Academy - 2 Hours Late. All campuses are on a 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10am, 6-12 at 9:45am.

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - 2 Hours Late

CIVA Charter School - Remote learning

Early Connections Learning Centers - Sand Creek location only: opening at 7am. All other locations open at 6:30. More Info

James Irwin Charter Schools - 2 Hours Late. All campuses

James Madison Charter Academy - 2 Hours Late. JMCA will have a two hour delay tomorrow. School starts at 10 A.M.

Monument Acad. Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. AM Kindie hours are 10:10-2:10

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

St. Mary's High School - Closed

Organizations

Compassion International - 3 Hours Late Opening @ 10:00 a.m.

Douglas County Libraries - 2 Hours Late. Opening at 10AM More Info

Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. - 2 Hours Late. Operating remotely. Remote Head Start.

--

The National Weather Service in Pueblo is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Colorado Springs area Wednesday overnight into Thursday.

There is a 90% chance for snow in what has already been a busy month for snowfall in the area.

*Update* Snow will continue to overspread southern CO this evening, and continue through tomorrow morning. The highest snow totals will still be along the higher terrain areas, but lighter snow at lower elevations may still cause impacts, such as snow and ice covered roads. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yzqC4W4cct — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 17, 2022

Get a full forecast from the National Weather Service here

