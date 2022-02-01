Click or tap here for the latest list of closures.

A snowstorm moving into the Colorado Springs area by Tuesday evening could drop enough snow over two days to surpass January's totals, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Tuesday's forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees with up to a 100% chance of precipitation until Wednesday morning.

7:30 p.m. update

Closures Wednesday Feb. 2:

Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed

Elizabeth Sch. Dist.: Closed

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: Closed

Manitou Springs SD 14: Closed

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: Closed

Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed

Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: Closed

Thomas MacLaren School: Closed

New Life: Closed, opening 10am Wed, Wed morning prayer canceled

Falcon Baptist Church: No Awana Feb 2nd. Grand Prix will be rescheduled for next week.

6:30 p.m. update

Closures Wednesday Feb. 2:

Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed with On-line Instruction Day

St Patrick Catholic Church: Closed. All activities canceled

6:10 p.m. update

Pikes Peak Community College: All campuses will move to remote instruction and work at 8 p.m.

Closures Wednesday Feb. 2:

Evangelical Christian Acad.: All campuses closed

St. John Neumann Catholic School: Closed

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: Closed

Woodland Park Re-2: Closed

Handprints Early Education Ctr: Closed

Lake George Charter School: Closed. Traditional snow day. No remote learning.

4:30 p.m. update

Several schools and organizations had by Tuesday afternoon already announced plans for closures or delays Wednesday. Here is the updated list.

The forecast

Colorado Springs and southern El Paso County are under a winter storm warning until Wednesday night by the weather service, which says that the area could receive between 4-8 inches of snow. "The heaviest snow will fall over the western half of El Paso county, including the entire Colorado Springs metro area," it added.

Snow is forecast to start arriving after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An arctic air mass will move into the region today, bringing unseasonably cold air along with widespread moderate to locally heavy snowfall across the entire region through the end of the work week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zQ85q0jO95 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 1, 2022

Last month, Colorado Springs received 4.3 inches of snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the teens Wednesday, the weather service says. Colorado Springs could see a low of minus-6 degrees that night before temps rise to the 20s on Thursday and 30s on Friday.

The coldest temperatures this week will occur Thursday morning and Friday morning. During these times, area wide sub-zero temperatures and well below zero wind chills are expected over most of southern Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Xv8x63kQMe — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 1, 2022

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night: Snow. Low around 10. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow. High near 17. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values between -10 and -15. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.