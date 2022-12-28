The National Weather Service’s most recent weather forecast, which calls for a high likelihood of snow and rain in Colorado Springs on Wednesday and Thursday, has resulted in delayed reporting times at several area military installations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather agency. Snow showers are expected to take place Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force installations announced two-hour late reporting on Thursday morning for all non-mission essential personnel.

Snow showers are expected to continue sporadically until about 9 a.m. Thursday. Skies will gradually become sunny with a high of 34 degrees, according to NWS Pueblo.