Colorado Springs is set to see some warmer temperatures following a snowy Friday evening, leading into another chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
The high temperature for Saturday is expected to be 39 degrees, following a Friday which brought 2.3 inches of snow to the Colorado Springs area. There will also be a 5-to-10-mile-per-hour wind. Saturday night, the low temperature will be around 22 degrees with the same wind.
The weather service forecasts a considerably warmer Super Bowl Sunday with a high temperature around 53 degrees. The weather service calls for a low temperature of 25 degrees Sunday night with a wind blowing 5 mph.
Temperatures will stay warm for Valentine's Day Monday, where the high temperature is again expected to be 53 degrees with a 10-to-15-mile-per-hour wind. The low temperature for Monday is 29 degrees with a wind blowing 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High temperature near 58 degrees. Wind blowing 10 mph
Wednesday: 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy. High temperature near 40 degrees. Wind blowing 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 33 degrees. Wind blowing 15 mph.