Colorado Springs tied a record high temperature for Aug. 20 as a heat wave endures in the southern part of the state, according to a social media post from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The city’s high temperature of 93 degrees was also reached in 2003, 2019 and 2020, the weather agency stated.

The record comes as high temperatures on the Plains have ranged from the mid-90s to 105 degrees in parts of southern Colorado over the past few days.

Conditions are expected to get progressively cooler in the coming days, with a high of 87 degrees on Monday and a high of 73 on Friday, according to NWS Pueblo.