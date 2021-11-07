Colorado Springs reached a record high temperature Saturday hitting 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency was predicting another recording-breaking warm day with a high of 78 degrees Sunday, weather service data show. The warm weekend days would break records set in 1980, said Paul Steward, a meteorologist. It's not unusual to get a string of record-breaking high temperature days or record-breaking low days together based on weather patterns, he said.
The balmy November days are set to end on Monday as a cold front from the northwest sets in, he said. The system could bring precipitation to the mountains and possibly to areas north of the Palmer Divide, he said.
But the chances for Colorado Springs to see rain or snow is low, he said.
"A lot of the precipitation is going to get wrung out over the mountains," he said.
El Paso County could use the moisture because most of it is considered in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
In September, .95 inches of precipitation fell in Colorado Springs below the average of 1.3 inches. The area also saw below average moisture in October, receiving .26 inches of precipitation below the average of .77 inches, Steward said.
Gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels also triggered a red flag warning for high fire danger through 6 p.m. Sunday. If a fire broke out, it could spread fast, the weather service said.