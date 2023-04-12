A record-breaking high temperature is forecast in Colorado Springs for the second day in a row, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees, the weather service says. Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds ranging from 15-20 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph, prompting a red-flag warning for high fire danger due to dry conditions in the Colorado Springs area.

The record high for April of 77 degrees was set in 2010.

Colorado Springs experienced record-setting temperatures Tuesday, with a high surpassing 83 degrees.

The last record for April 11 was set in 1982, when thermostats peaked at 80. High temperatures on this day average 60, a significant 23 degrees lower than the hot and dry 83 degrees that Colorado Springs saw around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Pueblo also joined the Pikes Peak region with record-breaking heat Tuesday after temps reached 89 degrees, breaking a record of 88 set in 2018.

A red flag warning will be active across El Paso County from noon through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, dry conditions, and increasingly strong winds will create critical fire conditions through Thursday across south central, and southeast Colorado.

There have been limited updates Wednesday on the Rampart wildfire, actively burning on the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar near Woodland Park.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Rampart fire had burned roughly 20 acres, and was at 0% containment. Firefighting officials said they had a hose placed all the way around the fire, working to contain the fire by cooling the edges.

Unseasonably warm temperatures, combined with dry conditions, and increasing winds will create critical fire weather conditions today and Thursday across south central and southeast Colorado. #cowx #firewx pic.twitter.com/XAvVOBD5A4 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 12, 2023

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 73 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 12 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers in the forecast, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies, and a high of 68 degrees.