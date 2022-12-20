Ahead of the arctic storm surging into Colorado with its dangerous sub-zero temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday, Colorado Springs officials are prepping roads, power lines and airport runways while offering tips on how to prepare for extreme cold.

The cold snap could be one of the coldest days in several decades as wind-chill values are expected to plunge to nearly 40 degrees below zero Wednesday night and a high near zero on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The coldest temperature on this date, Dec. 22, ever recorded in Colorado Springs was in 1990, when the high was minus-4 degrees, according to NWS Pueblo meteorologist Kathy Torgerson.

“We could challenge (the 1990 cold snap) this year, but right now, it doesn’t look like we’re going to beat it,” Torgerson said.

Longtime Colorado Springs residents have seen their share of extreme cold, but no one should take the upcoming weather system lightly, Torgerson warned. Minimize exposure to the elements as much as possible, especially after 8 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to start dropping.

“With the weather we’re looking at over the next couple of days, frostbite can start to set in as quickly as 10 minutes,” she said. “People need to take this seriously.”

While power outages and other electrical issues are a common fear during severe weather events, cold temperatures alone don't necessarily impact the ability to deliver electric services, according to Colorado Springs Utilities spokesperson Steve Berry.

Ice and snow — which is expected to fall only in minimal amounts Wednesday night — tend to cause most issues with power lines, Berry said. Still, Utilities has doubled its crews and has extra troubleshooters and line technicians on standby.

"We're ready to respond if necessary to any emergency, although we don't expect any kind of interruption with our services that would be solely due to weather."

Berry said residents' concerns during this cold snap should be less about electric supply and more about managing household costs. More efficient energy use will prevent "sticker shock," or unexpectedly high bills, come January.

"Really target the highest priority areas for your energy consumption over the next couple of days and through the weekend," Berry said. "If you can, hold off on washing clothes or doing the dishes in your dishwasher, so that you can run your furnace and not be as concerned about cost."

One of the best cost-effective tips is to lower thermostats a few degrees, as heating becomes less efficient the harder it has to work, Berry said. A set 68 degrees is recommended.

“It's counterintuitive, but (the key is) to actually lower the temp a little bit on your thermostat when you're home ... because it'll help with your energy consumption, and it will help with the life of your furnace, as well,” Berry said.

Here are some more tips from Utilities:

• Check air filters. Dirty air filters add stress to heating systems. Swap out your air filter every one to three months.

• Do not let pipes freeze. Make sure you keep an eye on plumbing up against exterior walls and open cabinet doors with access to plumbing. Pipe insulation can be purchased from a local hardware store and will fit around water lines for added protection.

• Letting a faucet drip can also protect exposed pipes. Avoid wasting dripping water by catching it in a bucket and using it for another purpose, such as watering indoor plants.

• Avoid carbon monoxide hazards. Do not use ovens, stoves or barbecue grills to heat your home, as they can be fire and carbon monoxide hazards.

• Use alternative heating devices. A furnace or space heater can be used for extra warmth, but should be plugged directly into the wall and not into an extension cord.

Those leaving Colorado Springs — by car or plane — should plan ahead for delays and possible emergency situations.

The weather service encourages drivers to keep nonperishable food items like beef jerky, energy bars, canned food and a can opener and dry cereal in the car. Extra products for infants, small children and family members with special needs also should be included.

Items AAA recommends for your emergency car kit: Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)

First-aid kit (glove compartment)

Blanket (luggage area)

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel Source: aaa.com/autorepair/articles/what-to-have-in-your-car-emergency-kit

At Colorado Springs Airport, cold temperatures alone are unlikely to affect flight conditions this week, but snowplow and plane de-icing crews are prepared to keep runways safe, spokesperson Dana Schield said.

Schield encouraged travelers to check conditions at connecting or final destinations. "This storm is impacting essentially the whole country, so there is ... a chance that your flight could be impacted because of weather (at your destination)," she said.

Airlines, not the airport, are in charge of their operations as well as delays or cancellations, so travelers should check their flight status directly with their carrier, Schield said. She encouraged people to "pack their patience" as the holiday season naturally sees surges in travelers.

Click or tap here for flight status updates at Colorado Springs Airport and click or tap here for updates at Denver International Airport.

"Allow yourself some extra time to get to the airport and to park," she said. "Weather is unpredictable, so if you have any issues with weather just make sure you allow for time to get to the airport and check in for your flight."

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis activated more than 100 National Guard members to support cold weather operation across the state. The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management said it will announce its winter weather plan on Wednesday.

Springs Rescue Mission will activate its winter service protocol Wednesday evening, according to chief development officer Travis Williams. The mission, which typically can house up to 450 people, is preparing to make room for more if necessary.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see as many as 600 people seeking shelter on Rescue Mission properties over the next couple of nights,” Williams said.

The mission also will make hot beverages and meals available to take the edge off the chill.

“We want to open our doors to anyone who needs us, especially in the kind of weather we’re expecting,” Williams said. “There are lives that may depend on it.”