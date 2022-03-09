Gray skies hover over the city of Colorado Springs poised to drop some winter flurries on the Pikes Peak region.
The latest expected totals from the National Weather Service in Pueblo show that Colorado Springs is set to receive about an inch of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday with less than an inch of new snow set to come tomorrow. Earlier forecasts had Colorado Springs set to get between 3 and 4 inches.
The forecast has already prompted some delays and closures. See a full list here.
Here are the latest weather updates from around the city:
Update 5:30 p.m.
According to flightaware.com, 14 flights have been delayed Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport and 527 flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport. Denver also had 138 canceled flights Wednesday. No flights have been canceled at Colorado Springs Airport. Click the link for a full list of flight statuses out of the Colorado Springs Airport.
District 49: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool
St. Mary's High School: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning... Will follow our Late Start Schedule