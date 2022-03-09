Gray skies hover over the city of Colorado Springs poised to drop some winter flurries on the Pikes Peak region.
The latest expected totals from the National Weather Service in Pueblo show that Colorado Springs is set to receive about an inch of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday with less than an inch of new snow set to come tomorrow. Earlier forecasts had Colorado Springs set to get between 3 and 4 inches.
Here are the latest weather updates from around the city:
Update 11 p.m.
Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late
Update 10:10 p.m.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported that moderate to heavy snow is likely along south of HW-50 and blowing snow may make for low visibility for drivers Thursday afternoon.
Snow tonight thru late Thu night. Mts will continue to see snow, snow over the plains along & N of Hwy 50 tonight will shift more to the south Thu. By Thu afternoon & eve, heaviest snow along & S of Hwy 50 where significant snow amounts could provide higher travel impacts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/HgHPi0S2Lc— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 10, 2022
Vista Grande Baptist Church: Opening at 10 am
Update 10 p.m.
CPCD Head Start: Closed
Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late
Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 Hours Late. 2 hour delay for elementary campus. Off campus instruction for the secondary campus.
Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late
St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late
First Presbyterian Church : No AM preschool. All morning activities canceled, including MOPS. Building opens at 10 a.m.
Update 9:30 p.m.
According to flightware.com, Denver International Airport has 687 delayed flights and 142 canceled flights for Wednesday. For the Colorado Springs Airport, the number of delayed flights is 19. There are no canceled flights for the Colorado Springs Airport, according to flightware.com.
Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Health Solutions - Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad Offices.
Security Public Library - Open at 10 am
Update 9 p.m.
Academy District 20 - 2 Hours Late
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind - 2 Hours Late
Colorado Springs Dist. 11 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Manitou Springs SD 14 - 2 Hours Late
Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE - 2 Hours Late
Widefield 3 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - Closed but operating remotely. E-Learning Day
CIVA Charter High School - Closed
James Madison Charter Academy - 2 Hours Late. There is a 2 hour delay on Thursday March 10.
Orton Academy - Closed but operating remotely. Check email for details.
Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Pueblo Chemical Depot - 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff. The Pueblo Chemical Depot is on a 2 Hour Delay for all Non-Mission Essential personnel
Pueblo Community College - Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo and Fremont campuses. Students: Check D2L for class instructions.
Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences - Closed but operating remotely. All Campuses will have a Remote Learning Day.
St. John Neumann Catholic School - 2 Hours Late
St. Therese - Pueblo - Closed, No preschool
Thomas MacLaren School - 2 Hours Late
Update 8 p.m.
Banning Lewis Academy - 2 Hours Late. All BLA Campuses are on a 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10am, 6-12 at 9:45am.
City of Manitou Springs - 2 hour delay for City Facilities
CEC Colorado Springs - Closed but operating remotely. Asynchronous learning day.
Early Connections Learning Centers - Sand Creek location is closed. All other locations are open normal hours.
Fort Carson - First report time of 9 a.m. for non-mission essential personnel.
GLOBE Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late. Before Care available at 9:00am
Monument Acad. Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten. AM Kindergarten hours are 10:10am-2:10pm.
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - 2 Hours Late
Update 7:20 p.m.
Harrison Dist. 2: Closed
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: 2 Hours Late
Update 7:10 p.m.
James Irwin Charter Schools: 2 Hours Late
Update 5:30 p.m.
According to flightaware.com, 14 flights have been delayed Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport and 527 flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport. Denver also had 138 canceled flights Wednesday. No flights have been canceled at Colorado Springs Airport. Click the link for a full list of flight statuses out of the Colorado Springs Airport.
District 49: 2 Hours Late, No a.m. preschool
St. Mary's High School: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning... Will follow our Late Start Schedule