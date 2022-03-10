The light snow that fell overnight has created serene landscapes and treacherous roads in Colorado Springs.
TODAY'S UPDATES
6:08 a.m.
More snow is expected to fall across the Pikes Peak region through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect chilly temperatures in the morning, with wind chill values between minus-5 and 5 degrees, before snow could start falling again in the afternoon.
5:55 a.m.
There are multiple traffic constrictions on I-25 Thursday morning:
- The right lane of southbound I-25 is closed due to a stalled vehicle. Expect delays between Exit 167 - Greenland and Exit 163 - County Line Road
- Two left lanes of northbound I-25 are closed due to a crash between CO 26 and US 6
- A crash between Exit 91 - Stem Beach and Exit 94 - Pueblo Boulevard has forced lane closures in both directions.
5:41 a.m.
Harrison District 2 and Peyton 23JT school are closed today. Most other area districts are on a 2-hour delay. Click or tap here for the latest closures and delays.