Update 6:30 a.m.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said that wind chill values in the Pikes Peak region this morning is well below zero degrees, with Colorado Springs at minus-22 degrees.
The weather service said: "If you are going out, make sure you bundle up."
Update 6 a.m.
Update 5:48 a.m.
Chain laws and road closures in in effect throughout the state Wednesday morning and will likely continue into Thursday. Stay at home if you can. Be extremely cautious if you can't.
Update 5:43 a.m.
Here's what to expect today and tomorrow from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It isn't pretty.
Winter weather will continue to impact southern CO through Thursday morning/early afternoon. Snow will persist over the area, with the heaviest snow along the mountains. Frigid temperatures will also continue to overspread the region, especially across the eastern plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/OsZ5kRmICB— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 23, 2022
The bitter cold is not going anywhere anytime soon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday's forecast for Colorado Springs calls for another cold, cold day, with temps in the teens and snowfall, the weather service. The low on this day is minus-1 degree.
The wintery condition is expected until Thursday, when some sunshine is expected to return with a high near 24 degrees. The weather is expected to warm up after then, starting temps in the 20s on Thursday and Friday, the weather service predicts.
Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 14. Wind chill values between -15 and -25. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.