Today's Colorado Springs forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Partly sunny skies are expected with a high near 74 degrees on a day when thousands are gathered at Falcon Stadium for Air Force Academy's graduation, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

A north wind of 5-10 mph is expected early in the day, increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

The best chance of rain comes after 11 a.m., according to the Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall chances continue for today and tomorrow, and are likely to increase further over the weekend. Burn scars, urban areas, and any basins that are saturated from previous rainfall will be especially susceptible to torrential rains and flash flooding. #cowx pic.twitter.com/t7gCRPOBI7 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 1, 2023

The Thunderbirds' flyover and airshow is set to take place from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. President Joe Biden will be the commencement speaker.

The forecast from the Weather Service over the next few days looks like this:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%.