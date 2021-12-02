A week of above-average temperatures in Colorado Springs crescendoed Thursday when temperatures passed a 1926 record for the date and climbed above 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures reached 70 degrees Thursday with the likelihood of hitting 72 later in the afternoon, the agency said.
The days leading up to Thursday hit above-average highs and the days after are likely to do the same, sometimes by as much as 12 degrees or more. The unusually warm weather has also been accompanied by an unseasonably dry period, the agency said.
On Thursday, Colorado Springs entered its 205th straight day without measurable snowfall, which last fell in mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.
Colorado Springs will also likely break the record for latest measurable snowfall Thursday if flakes don't fall and stick by the end of the day. No precipitation is forecast Thursday or during upcoming days.