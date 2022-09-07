The sun's rays aren't just heating up the city, but the National Weather Service's record books, as well.

Colorado Springs set a record Wednesday for the hottest Sept. 7 in its history, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Around 2:30 p.m., the temperature in Colorado Springs hit 93, 1 degree greater than the previous high set 63 years ago on Sept. 7, 1959.

Thursday is set to be another hot day in Colorado Springs, with a forecast high of 92. Things will cool off for the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s expected through Sunday.

Colorado Springs has been on the cusp of a record all week with higher-than-normal temperatures. Monday saw a high of 89 degrees, just 5 degrees short of the mark for that date in 2019. Tuesday, the high was 94, just 3 degrees under the record set in 2020. The record for Sept. 8 was also set in 1959, at 94 degrees.

Denver also saw record-high heat with a maximum temperature of 99 degrees Wednesday, with the previous high for that date, 95, set in 2013.

Pueblo hit triple digits for the third time in a week with a high of 100 degrees Wednesday, tying the temperature recorded in Pueblo on September 2002.